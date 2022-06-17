Groom dances, takes selfies in moving open roof Audi; fined 2 lakh

A lavish wedding procession of a groom cost him two lakh rupees in Uttar Pradesh. The groom and his pals can be seen in a video that has gone viral on social media, dancing in an open-roof Audi on a busy street in Muzaffarnagar. The act occurred on the national highway between Muzaffarnar and Haridwar.

A tweet from a passerby notified the police. They seized nine of the wedding procession vehicles and issued a challan for two lakh rupees.

Ankit Kumar tweeted the video, emphasising how the action put other passengers’ safety in danger. He wrote, ‘During my journey from Haridwar to Noida, some people in Muzaffarnagar district were putting other people’s lives in danger for their entertainment. Hope the traffic police will take cognizance of the matter’.