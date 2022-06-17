Prime Minister to inaugurate redeveloped temple in Pavagadh, Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Shree Kalika Mata temple at Pavagadh Hill on Saturday, as part of a two-day visit to Gujarat that began Friday evening. According to the official schedule of his tour, the Prime Minister will visit the Virasat Van at 11.30 a.m. after his visit to the temple at around 9.15 a.m.

The Shree Kalika Mata temple is one of the oldest in the area and attracts a large number of pilgrims. The temple has had two phases of redevelopment. The Prime Minister formally inaugurated the first phase of the redevelopment in April of this year. Prime Minister Modi lay the foundation stone for the second phase of redevelopment in 2017. According to a government release, this involves three-level extension of the temple’s base and ‘parisar,’ as well as the installation of amenities such as street lights and a CCTV system.

He will visit the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan in Vadodara at about 12:30 p.m., where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over 21,000 crore.