Apple employees in a Maryland store vote to unionise, first in the United States.

Apple employees in Maryland voted on Saturday to form a union, making them the company’s first retail employees to unionise in the United States.

According to the union’s website, more than 100 workers in Towson, near Baltimore, ‘overwhelmingly voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.’

In a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the local workers, known as the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, stated that they ‘have the support of a solid majority of our coworkers.’

‘We do not do this to oppose or create conflict with our management,’ they wrote.

In an email response to Reuters’ request for comment, an Apple spokesperson stated that the company had ‘nothing to add at this time.’

Unionization efforts are gaining traction at a number of major American corporations, including Amazon.com and Starbucks Corp.

Apple employees in Atlanta who wanted to unionise backed down last month, citing intimidation.

Last year, some current and former Apple employees began criticising the company’s working conditions online under the hashtag #AppleToo.