Macron faces critical battle for parliamentary control as France votes

On Sunday, voting began in France in a parliamentary election that could deprive centrist President Emmanuel Macron of the absolute majority he requires to govern freely.

Voting began at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT), with preliminary results expected at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) in an election that has the potential to change the face of French politics.

Pollsters predict Macron’s camp will win the most seats, but it is far from certain that it will reach the 289-seat threshold required for an absolute majority.

Opinion polls predict that the far right will have its best parliamentary performance in decades, while a broad left-green alliance could become the largest opposition group and the conservatives will be kingmakers.

Some voters said environmental concerns motivated them to vote for the Nupes left-wing alliance in Sevres, just outside Paris, where light rain provided some relief after a major heatwave hit France on Saturday.

‘Over the last five years, the presidential majority has been unable to meet the challenges of climate change – the current heatwave makes you want to support environmental projects even more,’ said Leonard Doco, a 21-year-old film student.