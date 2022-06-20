Ahead of bypolls in Agartala, Tripura Congress candidate attacked

Sudip Roy Barman, a former Tripura Health Minister and a Congress candidate, was attacked with stones by miscreants in Agartala on Sunday night, just days before the state’s bypolls on June 23. When Barman, the Congress candidate for the Agartala seat, went to Ujan Abhaynagar to see an injured party worker, he was attacked by a mob of men.

He was taken to a private hospital for treatment. During the attack, his car was also damaged. ‘He has been badly injured. He was at Abhaynagar to meet our party worker at his residence where he was pelted with stones. I want to tell the chief minister that law and order has been totally disrupted in Tripura. Police were present as mute spectators. People are worried whether or not they will be able to cast their votes freely. BJP is killing democracy by instilling fear among the voters,’ Szarita Laitphlang, Congress’s northeast in-charge, said.

Barman had re-joined the Congress after leaving the BJP earlier this year. He was a member of the Agartala MLA from 1998 until 2022, when he resigned. Tripura will hold by-elections for four assembly seats on June 23, with the results to be announced on June 26.