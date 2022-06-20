Launching date of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza announced, pre-booking began

Mumbai: The largest automobile manufacturer in the country, Maruti Suzuki has announced the official launch date of its 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The new updated compact SUV will be launched on June 30.

The pre-booking for the updated SUV can be done by paying Rs 11,000. The bookings can be made either online by visiting a Maruti Suzuki showroom.

The updated model will come with a new 6-speed automatic gearbox paired to the 1.5L NA petrol engine. It will also feature an electric sunroof, a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, HUD, new alloy wheels, revamped rear fascia and a new DLO for the sides.