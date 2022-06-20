Millions of displaced people continue to search for shelter on World Refugee Day; Read on…

The number of persons displaced globally has topped 100 million for the first time, owing to the crisis in Ukraine and other crises across the world. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has resulted in the world’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. Since February 24th, more than 14 million people have abandoned their homes, with at least 6 million civilians, largely women and children, seeking asylum in neighboring countries.

Conflict and violence resulted in 14.4 million internal displacements in 2021, an almost 50% rise over the previous year. Natural catastrophes including floods and cyclones caused 23.7 million internal displacements, primarily in the Asia-Pacific area.

Global refugee statistics at a glance!

35 MILLION REFUGEES ARE CHILDREN, with over 1 million born as refugees.

85 percent of refugees are housed in developing countries where poverty levels are already high.

Only five nations account for 68 percent of all refugees: Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan, and Myanmar.

On World Refugee Day (June 20), we celebrate the strength of millions of displaced individuals throughout the world as they work to rebuild their lives. We are assisting refugees in some of the world’s most needy areas in gaining access to clean water, food, and education because of your kind donation.

Supporting Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar

For decades, the Rohingya have been subjected to systematic persecution in Myanmar. The most recent round of violence in the Rakhine state drove a significant inflow of Rohingya refugees to Bangladesh in 2017. An estimated 745,000 Rohingya people, including more than 400,000 children, have fled to Cox’s Bazar, the world’s biggest refugee camp. They continue to live in extremely difficult circumstances and are especially exposed to calamities like monsoons and flooding.

Caritas Bangladesh is collaborating with the CAN DO network to assist Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar. Approximately 70,000 Rohingya refugees have been assisted by the program through a variety of efforts, including:

Educating local volunteers on COVID-19 and hygiene habits

Repair and maintenance of 722 latrines, including the construction of accessible latrines for individuals with disabilities

Creating and supporting women’s producer organizations to assist women in earning a living

Running disaster community awareness seminars such as early warnings, storing dry food and water, and evacuation strategies during cyclones and landslides

Displaced people in Afghanistan face a terrible humanitarian catastrophe.

After decades of instability and famine, Afghanistan’s condition has deteriorated into one of the world’s greatest humanitarian catastrophes, with economic collapse, long-term drought, and a cruel winter leaving millions in need of immediate humanitarian help. Thousands of families, particularly women and girls, who face disproportionate dangers to their health, safety, and well-being, are abandoning their homes. According to the UNHCR, 3.5 million people are internally displaced within the nation.

CRS, our Afghan partner, is now reacting to the situation by providing: