Amid political crisis, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tests Covid positive, holds virtual cabinet meet

Mumbai: Amid the political crisis in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Uddhav Thackeray who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, joined the meeting via video conferencing.

State cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh said only the cabinet agenda was discussed in the meeting and not the current political scenario. ‘Only cabinet agenda was discussed. No discussion on the present political situation took place at the cabinet meeting. Subhash Desai and Shankar Rao Gadakh were physically present. Chief Minister Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Anil Parab and several others joined the meeting in virtual mode’, said Aslam Shaikh.

‘No difficulties, everything will be alright. The government will continue’, Maharashtra Min and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said when asked about Maharashtra Political Crisis and whether Government will continue for 5 yrs. ‘No. No discussion is needed’, he said on being asked whether political crisis was discussed in cabinet meeting.

Also read: ‘Maharashtra Legislative Assembly heading towards dissolution’ hints Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Earlier today, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was held in Mumbai. The meeting was held at the residence of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Balasaheb Thorat. All India Congress Committees (AICC) observer Kamal Nath was also present at the meeting. Following the meeting, Kamal Nath said, ’41 out of 44 MLAs attended the meeting here while 3 are on the way. The politics BJP has started is of money and muscle power. It is against the constitution. I have seen this a lot. Unity will prevail in Shiv Sena under Udhhav Thackeray. I have talked to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and he said that as of now there is no proposal to dissolve the Maharashtra Assembly’.

He also informed that Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray tested COVID positive. Pertinent to mention, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital, Mumbai on Wednesday for treatment purposes. Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly.