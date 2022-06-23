8 killed, 7 injured in auto-rickshaw-truck collision

Lucknow: In a tragic incident at least 8 people lost their lives and 7 others were injured in an auto-rickshaw-truck collision. The accident took place on the National Highway in the Maudaha Kotwali area of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Hamirpur accident.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 218 trains: Full list

‘The accident in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh is very painful. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to the injured for a speedy recovery. The state government and the local administration are doing all they can to help the injured’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.