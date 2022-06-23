Gulf country updates about travel ban to 11 countries

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia updated that the travel ban for Saudi citizens to 11 countries, including 5 Arab countries, is still in force. These countries are Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Congo, Libya, Armenia, Belarus, and Venezuela.

Earlier, the Saudi Arabian government imposed a travel ban to 16 countries. The ban was as part of coronavirus precautionary measures and preventive protocols. Out of these countries, the travel ban to 4 countries — Ethiopia, Turkey, Vietnam and India — was lifted on Monday. Earlier, on June 7, the Ministry of Interior had lifted the ban on Saudi citizens from travelling to Indonesia.