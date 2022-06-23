Pickup van carrying pilgrims rams into tree in UP; 10 killed, 7 injured

Pilibhit: A pickup van carrying pilgrims from Haridwar rammed into a tree in Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh’s Philibit, on Thursday morning. Out of the 17 passengers in the van, 10 people were killed and seven others were injured, the police officials informed.

Also read: Delhi LG orders suspension of the deputy secretary, 2 sub-divisional magistrates in CM office over corruption charges

According to police statement, the accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The injured passengers were rushed to a hospital, police said, adding that they are yet to indentify the deceased .