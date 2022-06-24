Ukraine initiates a legal action against Russia in Europe as a show of force

To put an end to ‘the widespread and terrible human rights crimes’ committed by Russian soldiers during the war in Ukraine, Ukraine announced on Thursday that it had officially filed a lawsuit against Moscow at the European Court of Human Rights.

Given that the Russian parliament enacted two measures on June 7 terminating the court’s jurisdiction in Russia, the attempt has no realistic chance of being substantively successful.

According to a statement from the Ukrainian justice ministry, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was against the European Convention on Human Rights.

According to the document, ‘the Court will be requested to determine that Russia has been guilty of the most flagrant, serious, and prolonged violations of the Convention ever brought before the Court, and to award just satisfaction on an equally unprecedented scale.:

The document covers the first phase of the conflict, which lasted from February 24 through April 7, when Russia’s ground forces effectively retreated from the area surrounding Kiev and other northern cities. The ministry stated that further filings would include later occurrences.

The top court of the UN for resolving international conflicts ordered Russia to cease military activities in March, expressing grave concern over Moscow’s use of force. Shortly after the war began, Ukraine brought a case, and the International Court of Justice was replying.