Wizz Air announces new flight services from this gulf country

Riyadh: Low-budget air carrier, Wizz Air announced new flight services from Saudi Arabia. The air carrier will operate new services connecting Dammam in Saudi Arabia with the United Arab Emirates and two European cities- Rome, Vienna. The services will begin from September 2022.

The air carrier will operate 2 flights a week on Wednesday and Sunday connecting Dammam and Rome from September 28. It will operate 2 flights on Monday and Friday connecting Vienna and Dammam from September 30. 4 flights a week – Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Sunday- will operated on Dammam-Abu Dhabi route. The service will begin from November 2. The Abu Dhabi route will be operated by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. It is the joint venture airline of Wizz Air with ADQ.

Tickets for all routes are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app. The fares start from $26. Wizz Air operates a fleet of 142 Airbus A320 and A321.