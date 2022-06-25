Dell launches new budget gaming laptop

Mumbai: US based technology company, Dell launched its new budget gaming laptop named Dell G 15. The laptop is offered in 5 variants and the price starts from Rs 83,990.

The new G15 5525 laptop features a 15.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 250 nits of brightness, and full-HD resolution. The new G15 5255 Dell gaming laptop comes with Alienware-inspired thermal design for optimal cooling with dual air-intake, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes and four vents. It comes with the Game Shift function. It also gets Alienware Command Center for maximising fan speed.

The base variant of the laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor with 8GB of RAM, 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 GPU. It runs on Windows 11. The top variant of the laptop comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 GPU.