Tycoon appointed as Minister for Investment Promotion in crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s president appointed tycoon Dhammika Perera as minister for investment promotion on Friday, according to his office, as the country struggles to find foreign exchange to import food, fuel, and drugs.

Perera, a major Sri Lankan investor with stakes in dozens of companies, took President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s brother’s seat in parliament earlier this month after he stepped down.

The president’s younger brother, Basil Rajapaksa, previously served as finance minister.

‘Dhammika Perera is a very successful businessman, and he has come up with several proposals on how Sri Lanka can emerge from this crisis,’ said Sagara Kariyawasam, General Secretary of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party. ‘We will keep an optimistic eye on things.’

Perera, one of Sri Lanka’s wealthiest businessmen, has holdings in companies ranging from manufacturing to banking and finance, leisure, plantations, and power generation.