Anderson Cooper remembers being inspired to come out as gay by Richard Gere’s performance.

The Hollywood actor Richard Gere reportedly assisted American television journalist Anderson Cooper in coming to terms with his sexual orientation. Speaking about an interaction with Andy Cohen from the radio show, Radio Andy revealed that when he was 11 years old, he went to a play with two other homosexual men: photographer Paul Jasmin and his lover, who were both Cooper’s mother’s friends.

Cooper stated that the play ‘Bent’ included actor Richard Gere, and that the play’s opening sequence was the ‘gayest scene’ he had ever seen.

‘And they took me to see in ‘Bent,’ which if anyone doesn’t know about the play ‘Bent,’ it’s about two gay guys in the concentration camp,’ Cooper recounted. ‘I mean the opening scene… It is the gayest thing you can imagine,’ recollected Cooper.

The 55-year-old journalist also commented on how attractive Gere appeared in the play. ‘Looking for Mr. Goodbar’ starred Richard Gere in 1977. He was very gorgeous. I’m there too. Mom stayed home. Cooper admitted, ‘My mom’s two gay friends and I were the only ones there.

As soon as the first scene on the stage ended, Cooper realised he was gay. Cooper recalled, ‘And I just remember being like, ‘Oh my God, I’m homosexual… I’m definitely gay.’

Cooper also claimed that because Gere and Paul Jamin were friends, the two walked backstage and saw the actor in the dressing room shirtless. At that point, Cooper lost his ability to ‘speak’. Cooper later acknowledged that he had interviewed Gere and recounted the entire episode to him after becoming a journalist. ‘And I couldn’t speak…I had my Playbill and I wanted to get him to autograph it, but I… couldn’t… fast forward to 10 years ago, I was interviewing Richard Gere and I took out the Playbill … and I told him the whole story and I had him sign it. Yeah. He was very tickled with it,’ concluded Cooper.

Sebastian and Wyatt’s parents, Anderson Cooper and his ex-partner Benjamin Maisani, are currently co-parenting. In 2018, the couple divorced.