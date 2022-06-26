Delhi bypoll; Arvind Kejriwal says, ‘People defeated BJP’s dirty politics’

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, hailed his party’s victory in the Rajinder Nagar Assembly byelection as a victory over the BJP’s ‘dirty politics’ and praised people for recognising the achievements of his party’s government in the nation’s capital. According to election officials, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Durgesh Pathak defeated the BJP’s Rajesh Bhatia on Sunday by a margin of more than 11,000 votes.

‘All 16 rounds of counting have been completed. AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak has defeated his immediate rival Rajesh Bhatia (of BJP) by a margin of over 11,000 votes,’ Ranbir Singh, the chief electoral officer for Delhi, said. ‘Heartfelt thanks to the people of Rajendra Nagar. I am grateful for this immense affection and love of the people of Delhi. This inspires us to work harder and serve,’ Mr. Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi to thank the citizens.

‘People defeated their dirty politics and appreciated our good work. Thank you Rajendra Nagar, thank you Delhi,’ he added