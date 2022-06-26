PM Modi departs for two-day visit to Germany to attend G7 Summit

New Delhi: To attend the G7 Summit, scheduled from June 26-27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Germany on Sunday, where he will hold meetings with G7 and guest countries and exchange views on contemporary issues. PM Modi will also travel to UAE while coming back to India.

‘I will be exchanging views with the G7 countries, G7 partner countries and guest International Organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy. I look forward to meeting leaders of some of the participating G7 and guest countries on the sidelines of the Summit’, the Prime Minister said in an official statement.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Germany for the G7 Summit. After the Summit, PM will travel to UAE on June 28 to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former UAE President & Abu Dhabi Ruler. pic.twitter.com/By9v0pts3M — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

After attending the G7 Summit, Prime Minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 28, 2022, to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler. ‘PM Modi will also take the opportunity to congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi’, the Ministry statement added. Prime Minister Modi will depart from UAE the same night on June 28.

On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries. The G7 Summit invitation is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany. PM Modi’s last visit to Germany was on May 2, 2022, for the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).