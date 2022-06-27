Class 12 results declared in Assam; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds winners

Guwahati: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Monday declared the Class 12 examination (Arts, Commerce and Science stream) results. The overall pass percentage for Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination in the Arts stream this year is 83.48%, 87.27% in the Commerce stream and 92.19% in the Science stream.

‘Congratulations to all students who passed the HS exams, results of which were declared today. May you all continue excelling in your academic pursuits. However, those who couldn’t perform well shouldn’t lose heart but keep trying. I’m sure you too will be crowned with success’, tweeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In the Science stream, out of 33,534 students, 20171 students have secured first division, 9833 students secured second division, and 911 students secured third division. In the Arts stream, a total of 1,56,107 students appeared in the examination and 29,487 students have secured first division (60% marks and above), 52,944 students secured second division, and 47,893 students secured third division. In the Commerce stream, out of 15,199 students who appeared in the examination, 5018 students have secured first division, 5186 students secured second division and 3060 students secured third division.

This year HS examinations were held from March 15 to April 12. Around 2.15 lakh students appeared in the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2022 at 796 examination centres across the state in Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Last year, the pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06%, in Arts it was 98.93% and in Commerce, it was 99.57%. Earlier this month, the Board of Secondary Education Assam had announced Class 10 examination results.