Offline Gmail: Know how to access Gmail without internet

Mumbai: Gmail is most popular and widely used email service in the world. Gmail was used by almost 1.8 billion individuals as of last year. Gmail has 18% of the email client market share. Around 75% of users access Gmail via mobile devices.

Now Google has launched an offline version of Gmail. Gmail users can now access the service even without internet. They will now be able to read, respond to, and search their Gmail messages even when they aren’t connected to the internet.

Know how to access Offline Gmail:

Navigate to mail.google.com. According to Google, Gmail offline will only operate on Google Chrome when browsing in standard mode, not Incognito.

Click the Settings or Cogwheel button once you’re in your inbox.

‘See All Settings’ should be selected.

Once on the page, select the ‘Offline’ option.

Check the box next to ‘Enable offline mail’. Gmail will display new settings as soon as you click the checkbox.

You can choose how many days of emails to sync with Gmail.

Google displays the amount of free space on your computer and provides you the option of retaining offline data on the computer or deleting all offline data.

Once you’ve decided whether to keep or delete offline data, click ‘Save Changes,’ and offline Gmail will be active on your computer.