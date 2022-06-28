50 migrants found dead inside a truck

New York: In a tragic incident, at least 50 migrants were found dead inside a truck in San Antonio. 16 people — 12 adults and 4 children — were taken alive and were shifted to hospitals. As per authorities, this incident is the the deadliest human smuggling case in modern U.S. history.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that 22 of the dead were Mexican nationals, while 7 were from Guatemala and 2 from Honduras. The nationalities of the remaining 19 people had yet to be confirmed.

The incident came into light as US federal authorities launched an operation to disrupt human smuggling networks amid an influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border. US authorities arrested 3 people from the site.

Earlier in 2017, 10 people died and dozens were injured from heat-related conditions after being discovered in a tractor-trailer at a San Antonio Walmart. The driver of the truck was sentenced to life without parole in a federal prison. In 2003, 18 people aged between 7 to 91 were found dead in the back of a semitruck with about 100 other people as temperatures soared past 100 degrees. The driver in that case was initially sentenced to life in prison, but in 2011 was re-sentenced to almost 34 years in prison.