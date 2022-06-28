COVID-19 wave is back? Kerala imposes curbs amidst sudden spike in cases. Read more…

Thiruvananthapuram: In response to a surge in Covid instances and consequent deaths, the Kerala government decided on Tuesday to aggressively enforce the limitations that were already in place. As a result, the popular aphorism ‘SMS’ has returned, as have sanitizers, soap, masks, and social isolation. The rule specifies that anyone who does not wear masks when in public or while seated in a vehicle shall be punished. This month, the state has recorded a total of 27,218 positive cases and 229 Covid fatalities.

The average number of new cases in the last few days has surpassed 3,000, compelling officials to severely enforce the Covid guidelines. With Kerala returning to pre-Covid status and all educational institutions reopening on June 1, there has been an increase in cold and fever cases among kids.

What Is Mandatory Again?

In response to the escalating number of COVID instances in Kerala, the state administration has stated that residents would be required to closely adhere to COVID safety guidelines in order to remain safe. Take a look at what is now required in Kerala:

The popular adage ‘SMS’ is back, as are sanitizers, soap, masks, and social isolation.

The state has made it mandatory for everyone to wear masks in public, as well as at work, gatherings, and when traveling.

The government has issued an order to find anyone who does not wear masks when in public or while riding in a vehicle.

Meanwhile, India recorded 11,793 new Covid cases and 27 fatalities on Tuesday. With this increase, the country’s death toll from the illness has risen to 525047. The active Covid case number is presently 96,700, accounting for 0.22 percent of all cases. In addition, the country reported 9,486 recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the recovery rate to 98.57 percent.

To date, a total of 4,27,97,092 individuals have recovered from the condition. The daily optimism rate is 2.49 percent, while the weekly optimism rate is 3.36 percent. So far, the nation has administered 197.31 crore vaccine doses and done 86.14 crore Covid tests.