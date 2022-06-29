Russia launches missiles into Ukraine, while the West pledges unwavering support.

On Wednesday, Russian forces attacked targets in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine and intensified attacks across the country as NATO members met in Madrid to plan a response to Moscow’s challenge.

The mayor of Mykolaiv city said a Russian missile strike killed at least three people in a residential building there, while Moscow claimed to have hit a training base for foreign mercenaries in the area.

In the east, the governor of Luhansk province said there was ‘fighting everywhere’ in the battle for Lysychansk, a hilltop city that Russian troops were attempting to encircle.

According to the governor of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, Russian shelling has increased in recent days.

‘Several villages have been wiped off the face of the earth,’ said Oleksander Vilkul, governor of Kryvyi Rih.

The increased attacks came as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces made slow but inexorable progress in a conflict that is now in its fifth month, and they followed a missile strike on a shopping mall in central Ukraine on Monday that killed at least 18 people.

Nonetheless, Western analysts say the Russians are suffering heavy casualties and depleting resources, while the prospect of more Western weapons supplies reaching Ukraine, including long-range missile systems, has increased Moscow’s need to consolidate any gains.