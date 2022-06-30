Fans can’t contain their excitement as Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, meet Bill Gates.

Mahesh Babu, an Indian actor, recently met Bill Gates during a trip to the US with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar. Mahesh posted a picture of Gates standing next to the star and his wife on Instagram. The image appears to have been taken in a dining establishment. The three are seen grinning at the camera while dressed semi-formally.

Sharing the picture, Babu wrote, ‘Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen… and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!’

Mahesh, a superstar in Telugu cinema, has a sizable fan base both inside and outside of social media. Many followers were enthralled by the photo and delighted that the two legends had finally met.

‘Wowww such a pleasant moment and wonderful one to see,’ a fan commented. ‘Wow, it’s Bill Gates!!! Awesome Mahesh Sir!!’ added another. Many also dropped heart and clap emojis.

The actor and his wife along with their two children are holidaying in the US at present. The family landed in New York recently and have been sharing photos of their vacation on social media. Mahesh shared a picture with Namrata and wrote, ‘Summer nights… city lights! #LifeInNYC.’