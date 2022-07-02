Udaipur tailor murder: ASP Ashok Meena suspended

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government suspended Udaipur Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Meena on Friday night. The suspension order issued by Joint Secretary (Police) of the home department Jagveer Singh does not mention any reason of the action.

However, it is believed that he was suspended for negligence in the matter of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was earlier threatened and then brutally murdered by two cleaver-wielding men over a controversial post on Tuesday. Udaipur Range IG and Udaipur district superintendent of police were transferred on Thursday night.