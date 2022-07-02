Updated fuel prices for the month of July announced

Dubai: The fuel prices for the month of July announced in the UAE. The fuel price committee in UAE has announced the revised fuel prices. The committee has increased the price of petrol by 49 fils. The prices were increased in June and were reduced in May this year.

As per the revised price list, the Super 98 petrol will cost Dh 4.63 a litre. In June it was Dh 4.12 per litre. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh 4.52 per litre. It was at Dh 4.03 in June. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh 4.44 a litre, compared to from Dh 3.96 a litre last month. Diesel will now cost Dh4.76 a litre, compared to Dh4.14 a litre the previous month.

Also Read: GST collection surge by 56% to Rs 1.45 lakh crore in June

UAE liberalized the fuel prices in August 2015 to allow them to move in line with the market. The price revision was frozen in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was resumed in March last year.