‘When the tiger comes, foxes run away’: BJP riposte after KCR skips PM Modi’s visit

Telangana BJP head Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched an all-out attack on the governing Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Saturday after chief minister K Chandrashekhara Rao failed to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad airport. The TRS was compared to foxes by the BJP leader.

‘When the tiger appears, the foxes flee. Now that the tiger has arrived, he (KCR) is fleeing; we have no idea why. Saffron and lotus flags would be hoisted here in the coming days,’ the Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar was reported as saying by news agency ANI.

After KCR ignored the traditional greeting to the prime minister at the airport for the third time in six months, a full-fledged uproar developed. The BJP has slammed the chief minister, calling his actions an insult to the prime minister’s institution.

‘The prime minister has issued a clarion appeal for cooperative federalism and has met with all leaders and deferred to them with respect during the previous eight years, as affirmed by ‘maryada.’ KCR’s disruption of a constitutionally mandated federal procedure reflects poorly on him’, PTI cited union minister Smriti Irani as stating.

The dispute arises during the BJP’s two-day national executive meeting, which is now taking place in Hyderabad. The BJP’s choice to hold the meeting in Hyderabad is being interpreted as the party’s clearest statement that the state is the top priority in its goal for expansion in regions where it is still relatively weak. The state of Telangana will have elections next year.

This is just the fourth time the party has held its crucial national meeting outside of Delhi since it came to power at the Centre in 2014. Previous meetings took place in Odisha in 2017, Kerala in 2016, and Bengaluru in 2015.