70 illegal buildings demolished in Nepali Nagar, Patna

On Sunday, the Patna administration started using bulldozers to tear down 70 homes that were allegedly built illegally on 20 acres of land owned by the Bihar State Housing Board. Officials from the Patna administration arrived in Nepali Nagar today to demolish the illegal construction amidst protests from the locals. They were armed with 14 bulldozers and 2000 policemen.

Locals began throwing stones at the administration as the demolition drive gets underway and the bulldozers began demolishing the illegally built structures, which forced the police to resort to using tear gas to maintain order. According to reports, the local residents’ stone-throwing caused injury to a police officer. The administration had already given notice to all 70 owners of these houses to vacate almost a month earlier.