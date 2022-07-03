Russian military installation in occupied Melitopol being bombed by Ukraine

In the Russian-occupied southern city of Melitopol, Ukrainian forces on Sunday launched nearly 30 attacks against a Russian military supply base, according to the exiled mayor of the city. The presence of strikes in the city was confirmed by a Russian-installed authority.

Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, who is now in territory under the control of Ukraine, posted on Telegram that there were over 30 strikes on a single military site between 3 and 5 o’clock (0000 GMT) and 5 o’clock (0200 GMT).

A Russian armoured train transporting munitions derailed on Saturday near Melitopol as a result of resistance activity, the military aerial logistics base being ‘put out of action,’ according to Fedorov.

He claimed that the base was used to store ammo for big Russian weaponry and that it had been occupied on the second day of Russia’s invasion in February.

At this base, he explained, ‘they handled the logistics of ammo for large weapons.’

‘At this time, nothing has settled down, and everything is still exploding,’ he continued.

The Aviamistechko neighbourhood of Melitopol, where the city’s airport is located, was reportedly targeted by Ukraine, according to the Russian news agency RIA, but it was unclear what had been hit.

According to Vladimir Rogov, a local official with Russian appointment, Melitopol was struck by 16 to 18 Ukrainian MLRS rockets in two strikes at 03:30 and 04:45 Moscow time (1200 GMT and 0145 GMT).