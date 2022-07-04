Bezos criticises Biden for urging gas outlets to lower prices

Over the weekend, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com Inc., and the White House resumed their feud after Bezos slammed President Joe Biden for urging gas station operators to cut their pricing.

In a tweet on Saturday, Biden requested that the firms drop gasoline prices, which have risen to about $5 per gallon in many areas of the country, claiming that ‘this is a time of war and global peril.’

‘Reduce the pump price to reflect the price you are actually paying for the product. Do it right away,’ said the president.

Soon later, Bezos posted via Twitter: ‘Ouch. The White House shouldn’t continue to make statements like this on inflation because it is such a serious issue. Either it’s blatant misinformation or a profound ignorance of the fundamentals of market dynamics.’

Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for the White House, dismissed Bezos’ allegation on Sunday, saying that while gas prices had ‘barely’ decreased over the previous month, oil prices had decreased by nearly $15 per barrel.