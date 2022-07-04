Karnataka’s 21-year-old Sini Shetty crowned Miss India 2022

Sini Shetty of Karnataka was named the winner of the Femina Miss India World 2022 title at the VLCC Femina Miss India grand finals on Sunday.

Rubal Shekhawat of Rajasthan won the title of Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up during the event, which was held at the Jio World Convention Centre. Shinata Chauhan of Uttar Pradesh won the title of Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up.

The jury for the evening included former cricketer Mithali Raj, actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea, and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, and choreographer Shiamak Davar. With its hybrid style, the pageant has begun a countrywide search for potential talent from all around the nation through online auditions. A note from the organisers indicated that the rigorous scouting effort and following interview rounds resulted in the shortlisting of 31 state winners.

‘These shortlisted finalists arrived in Mumbai and underwent rigorous training and grooming sessions, mentored by the best in the industry, to compete for the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022’, the note further read.

Actresses Ash Chandler, Lauren Gottlieb and Kriti Sanon gave performances during the star-studded event. The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul. Sephora, Moj, and Rajnigandha Pearls co-powered VLCC Femina Miss India 2022.