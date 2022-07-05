Mahua Moitra, member of Trinamool Congress, condemned for her ‘Kaali’ remarks.

On Tuesday, the All India Trinamool Congress condemned MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks regarding the ‘Kaali’ controversy that she made at the India Today Conclave East 2022. Trinamool Congress said on Twitter that Moitra’s remarks about ‘Kaali’ were made in her personal capacity and were not supported by the organisation.

‘The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments,’ All India Trinamool Congress said in a tweet.

Mahua Moitra, a member of the Trinamool Congress, claimed on Tuesday that Kaali was a goddess who ate meat and drank alcohol. Speaking at the India Today Conclave East 2022, Moitra made that remark in reaction to criticism of a movie poster portraying Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.