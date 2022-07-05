suspect in Chicago attack on the July 4th parade using a legally purchased rifle

According to local authorities, the guy accused of attacking a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb lawfully purchased his gun, fired more than 70 rounds from a roof, and then dressed as a woman to blend in with the escaping masses.

After turning himself in to police on Monday, the suspect, 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, was taken into custody. This was hours after the attack on the July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, which left six people dead and more than 30 injured.

He had been planning the attack for some weeks, according to officials, and they were still deciding what criminal charges to file. It was unclear right away if Crimo had legal representation.

Crimo has noticeable facial tattoos and appeared to be hiding his identity on Monday by dressing like a woman, according to Chris Covelli, a press officer for the Lake County Sheriff’s office.

He had been planning the attack for some weeks, according to officials, and they were still deciding what criminal charges to file. It was unclear right away if Crimo had legal representation.

Crimo has noticeable facial tattoos and appeared to be hiding his identity on Monday by dressing like a woman, according to Chris Covelli, a press officer for the Lake County Sheriff’s office.