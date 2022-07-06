State To Become First To Implement R&D Policy; CM Reviews Proposal

In a meeting presided over by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, he held major discussions with the Task Force and other senior officials about the implementation of a proposed policy on the state’s research and development, paving the way for the state to become the first to have an ‘R&D policy.’ During the meeting in Bengaluru, CM Bommai spoke about the policy’s design and also directed authorities to prepare the essential mechanisms for the proposed policy’s efficient implementation.

He also gathered information from Task Force Chairman Ashok Shettar on the progress made so far in the design of the policy, and he stated that Karnataka has the capacity to achieve greater heights. ‘ The suggested policy should be easy to understand. Only when R&D is discovered to be relevant in people’s daily lives is it regarded worthwhile. It should serve all industries’, according to Bommai.

Notably, the policy can strive to devote at least 0.1 percent of the state’s Gross State Domestic Product to R&D and innovation, which would eventually aid the state in bringing about greater development. In addition, the strategy proposes assigning a set amount of funding to various departments for research objectives. CM Basavaraj Bommai also presented a presentation for the sam during the review meeting.

CM Bommai orders state-level R&D Council & Foundation.

Following a comprehensive examination of the policy and getting information from the Task Force Chairman on the status of the design of the new R&D policy, CM Bommai instructed authorities to establish a state-level R&D Council and Foundation. He also added that a supplemental initiative would be launched to execute the proposed policy, and that the policy will be approved following a discussion in the state cabinet meeting. Several officials, including IT and BT Minister CN Ashwathnarayan, CM’s Principal Secretary N Manjunath, Additional Chief Secretary in the Industries Department EV Ramana Reddy, and Task Force Chairman Ashok Shettar, were present at the meeting.