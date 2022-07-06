Xiaomi launches new laptops: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese consumer electronics brand, Xiaomi launched its new laptops named ‘Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 series’. Xiaomi Book Pro 14-inch i5 version is priced at CNY 6799 (roughly Rs. 80,000) and the i7 version is priced at CNY 8499 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000). Xiaomi Book Pro 16-inch i5 version has been priced at CNY 7399 (roughly Rs. 87,000) and i7 version of the model costs CNY 9399 (roughly Rs. 1,10,700).

Xiaomi Book Pro 14-inch 2022 specifications: The Xiaomi Book Pro 14-inch laptop runs on Windows 11 and is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core P series SoC. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage. It features an E4 OLED display that uses 3D LUT colour correction and a 90 Hz display along with Dolby Vision support protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The display has a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop supports 100W charging over USB Type-C using a GaN charging adapter.

Xiaomi Book Pro 16-inch 2022 specifications: This laptop also runs Windows 11 and is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core P series SoC. It mostly has the same specs as the Xiaomi 14-inch Book Pro 2022.