Yamaha launches Yamaha YZF-R15S V3 in new colour in India

Mumbai: Yamaha Motor India Pvt. Ltd launched its Yamaha YZF-R15S V3 in India in new colour. The bike is offered in new ‘Matte Black’ colour and is priced at Rs. 1,60,900 (ex-showroom, India). The Yamaha YZF-R15S V3 in Racing Blue colour is priced at Rs. 1,57,600 (ex-showroom, India).

The Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 is powered by a 155 cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine. The engines gives out a maximum power output of 18.34 bhp @10,000 rpm and torque output of 14.1 Nm @8,500 rpm. The fuel-injected motor also comes with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel ABS unit.

Also Read; Xiaomi launches new laptops: Details inside

The bike features fully digital Multi-Function LCD instrument cluster with gear shift indicator, twin LED headlamps, LED taillamp, and Deltabox frame, aluminum swingarm, 17-inch black alloy wheels at both ends and side stand with engine cut-off switch.