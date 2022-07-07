2 accused of 1984 anti-Sikh riots arrested

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was formed to re-investigate the anti-Sikh riots in the UP city after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has now made two more arrests in relation to the 1984 anti-Sikh Kanpur riots, bringing the total number of arrests to 15. 58 more people are wanted by the police.

According to India Today TV, the accused, Yogesh Sharma, 65, and Bharat Sharma, 60, killed seven members of a family from the Dabauli area of Kanpur. The accused killed Vishakha Singh and his family, including his wife, daughter, and four sons, and took their belongings. According to senior SIT official Balendu Bhushan, the couple’s two other sons managed to escape and record their statements to the police. They are the case’s eye witnesses, he added.

The Centre formed the SIT in 2019 to reopen the seven anti-Sikh riot cases from 1984, where the accused were either acquitted or the case was dismissed. Three sub-inspectors and three constables from the SIT were going to travel to Punjab earlier in March to question witnesses and conduct research on the cases.