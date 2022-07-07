A spinoff and play for ‘Stranger Things’ are in the works! Netflix attests

Netflix’s hugely successful series ;Stranger Things;; will get a spin-off series and a new stage play set in its eerie supernatural world, the streaming giant announced on Wednesday.

One of Netflix’s most popular and recognisable programmes is the sci-fi horror series following a group of teens as they fight creatures from another dimension in a made-up US town.

Using a criterion of total hours seen within 28 days of release, the streaming giant’s all-time viewing rankings for English-language series place its most recent fourth season at the top.

Only the South Korean big hit ;Squid Game; has amassed more than 1.15 billion hours of viewing time, and that number is only expected to grow given that the last episodes just debuted on Friday.

However, they hinted in an open letter to fans in February that there were ‘many more thrilling stories to tell within the world of ‘Stranger Things’ despite having already stated that season five will wrap up the show’s ‘full story arc.’

A ‘live-action ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off series’ based on an original idea by The Duffer Brothers’ has been revealed by Netflix as of this past Wednesday.

Stephen Daldry (‘The Crown’) will helm a ‘new stage production based within the world and mythology’ of ‘Stranger Things,’ which is also in the works.

The projects come under a sprawling ‘overall deal’ between the brothers and Netflix which ‘aim to create the kind of stories that inspired the Duffers growing up — stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary.’

‘Matt and Ross are an exceptionally unique talent with a vision so crisp and clear,’ said Netflix content boss Ted Sarandos.

‘They are all about the details — it’s no accident that Stranger Things has pierced the zeitgeist to become the epic pop culture phenomenon it is today.’

The news comes with Netflix facing unfamiliar pressure, having lost subscribers earlier this year after years of uninterrupted growth, and seeing its share price plummet.