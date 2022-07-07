Anti-national activities; 4 Popular Front members detained in Nizamabad

Four members of the Popular Front who were detained following a raid on July 4 have been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) with conspiring to incite religious hatred and promote enmity between groups.

Shaik Shadulla (40), Mohammed Imran (22) and Mohammed Abdul Mobin (27) of Nizamabad have been identified as the members, along with Abdul Khader, a 52-year-old karate instructor who has spent the past six months teaching nearly 200 PFI recruits how to use weapons and martial arts.

Police found two PFI banners, a white board, three sets of loose paper bunches, three handbooks, a note book, some bus and train tickets, a podium, and a speaker when they raided the house of one of the accused. Ravindra Babu, the deputy commissioner of police, said that it was found that the books make reference to ‘anti-national activities.’

He said, ‘During the course of investigation, Abdul Qader revealed that main purpose of PFI seems to be to carry out service programmes and internally, to do things according to their agenda, to select innocent and active Muslim youths and inculcate anti-Hindu ideology in them and then give them all kinds of training, especially physical training.’

DCP added, ‘Abdul Qadar confessed that similar workshops are being conducted along with physical training elsewhere by PFI Nizamabad.’