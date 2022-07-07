Bengaluru ranked 146th on Global Liveability Index, least among Indian cities

The Global Liveability Index 2022 was been announced by the European Intelligence Unit (EUI). It assigned a liveability score to 173 cities based on five criteria: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. This score was then used to rank the cities according to their living circumstances. The list, which was published on June 24, for the first time featured Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore.

Each of the five had a low grade, falling between 140 and 146. Delhi received the highest ranking (140), followed by Mumbai (141), Chennai (142), and Ahmedabad (143). Bangalore had the lowest rating out of the five Indian cities, with a score of 54.4 out of 100 and placing 146th. This came as a shock as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced that India’s Silicon Valley had topped the ‘Ease of Living Index 2020’.

In terms of infrastructure, the city obtained a score of 46.4 out of 100. Out of all Indian cities, this one has the lowest rating. Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, was among the top five least livable cities in the ranking, but it still outperformed the infrastructure of the IT hub of India. In terms of infrastructure, Lagos, Nigeria, the third-least habitable city in the world, and Silicon Valley, India, tied for the worst place.

The infrastructure score is based on the standard of the roads, the effectiveness of the public transit system, international connections, the availability of high-quality housing, and the provision of energy and telecommunications.

The EUI gives stability and culture and environment, which each account for 25% of the ranking, the greatest weight among the five variables. Education comes in third with 10%, followed by healthcare and infrastructure with 20% each. The report ranks Vienna as the most livable city. The top 10 rankings are dominated by Western European cities and a few Canadian cities. The world’s least habitable city is Damascus, the capital of Syria.