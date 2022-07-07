CBI arrested six, including top executives of Tata Projects in bribery case

Six people were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday in connection with a bribery case, including senior executives of Tata Projects Limited, according to officials. In connection with this investigation, the CBI has also detained Bimlendu Shekhar Jha, Executive Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh).

The federal investigation agency has arrested a few people, including Desh Raj Pathak, executive vice president and head of transmission and distribution at Tata Projects Limited, R. N. Singh, assistant vice president and business head of distribution, and Randheer Kumar Singh and Sandeep Kumar Dubey, two employees.

The CBI sources said that, ‘It was alleged that the public servant in conspiracy with others was involved in extending favours to Tata Projects Limited for various works viz. preparation of inflated bills, early clearing of bills, PVC (Price Variation Clause) etc. related to contracts of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., in lieu of demand & acceptance of illegal gratification. It was further alleged that the said company has bagged tenders, pertaining to a comprehensive scheme for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.’