Coal production in India climbs by 32.75% in June

New Delhi: The Union Coal Ministry said that the production of coal in the country climbed by 32.75% in June this year when compared to June last year. Coal production in last month was at 67 million tones.

Data released by the ministry also revealed that the coal dispatch also jumped by 21% to 75 million tones. 22 coal mines produced more than 100% production and 9 mines produced 80 to 100%.

Earlier the ministry revealed that the domestic coking coal production had surged by 20% till May this year. 8.3 Million Ton (MT) of raw coking coal was produced in May this year. It was at 6.9 MT in May last year.