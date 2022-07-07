Covid cases transmitted through karaoke? China combats clusters in Shanghai

To combat the spread of the fatal virus, China has implemented the zero-Covid policy. The country, which announced the first coronavirus case in 2019, is experiencing another epidemic. The country has placed new limitations in some areas and is conducting mass testing. In the most recent development, China is dealing with an increase in instances that appear to be related to a structure that contains an illegally operated karaoke parlour.

The local authorities are now under increased pressure to prevent the virus from spreading further, which resulted in the painful and costly isolation that Shanghai experienced in April and May. It caused commercial disruptions throughout the global economy. On Wednesday (July 6), city health director Zhao Dandan told reporters: ‘Several Chinese cities are experiencing local outbreaks, and diseases have appeared at the community level in Shanghai. There should be no slacking’. According to news reports, the recent daily caseload of slightly over 300 illnesses is not excessive by worldwide standards, but it is significant for China.

Shanghai posted a total of 26 addresses of buildings under lockdown on Wednesday, bringing the total to 31. In one of the renowned International Financial Centre twin buildings, a case was suspected. According to Reuters, according to building employees, office workers on two levels have been quarantined as close contacts.

The business metropolis of 25 million people recorded 24 new cases on Tuesday, up to eight on Monday. From Tuesday through Thursday, it is evaluating all people in nine of its 16 districts, as well as those from neighbouring places. Shanghai already requires inhabitants to be tested on a regular basis in order to visit retail centres or ride public transportation. Karaoke lounges have been closed down by authorities, while other recently reopened cultural sites, such as libraries, will remain open. Cinemas are set to reopen on Friday.