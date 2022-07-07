West BengalDH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Drukair resumes international flight services connecting these cities

Jul 7, 2022, 10:05 am IST

Paro: National air carrier of Bhutan, Drukair announced resumption an international flight service. The air carrier will resume commercial passenger flight service connecting Paro in Bhutan  and Bangkok in Thailand. The service will be through Bagdogra airport in West Bengal.

With the resumption of  this service, the Bagdogra airport once again started handling international flights. This flight service was suspended two years ago due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Drukair will operate a flight from Paro in Bhutan to Bangkok via Bagdogra on Mondays. The return flight from Bangkok will be on Tuesdays. The flight from Paro will reach Bagdogra at 11.50 am and depart for Bangkok at 12.40 pm. The  return flight from Bangkok will arrive in Bagdogra at 8.40 am and take off for Paro at 9.30 am.

