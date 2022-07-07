Dubai Duty Free: Indian expat and friends wins $1 million

Dubai: Rabeesh Rajendran, an Indian national based in Dubai has won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport. He will share the prize with his 20 friends. Rabeesh Rajendran and his friends won the fortune in the Millennium Millionaire Series 393 with ticket number 4369, which they purchased online on June 19.

Rajendran who hails from Kerala is the 193rd Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Hariram Ramanathan, an Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Mineral White Metallic) car, with ticket number 0577 in Finest Surprise Series 1809, which he purchased on June 18. Rozano Reyes, a Filipino national based in Dubai won a BMW S 1000 R (Hockenheim Silver Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0831 in Finest Surprise Series 503, which he purchased online on June 14.