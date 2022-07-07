Farmhouse of SP leader Rameshwar Yadav, worth Rs. 50 crore, sealed in Kanpur

On Thursday, the Kanpur administration tightened the noose around Rameshwar Yadav, a former MLA of Etah and leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), and sealed his farmhouse, which is worth Rs 50 crores. Rameshwar Yadav was allegedly charged with violating the terms of the Gangster Act on June 18 by the Etah district administration.

The former MLA’s farmhouse, which is located on three bighas of land close to Khyaura Katri in the Ganga Barrage, has been sealed by the Kanpur administration today. The farmhouse is expected to cost 50 crores of rupees.

After receiving a letter from the district officer of Etah, Kanpur DM Vishakh G Aiyyer gave the order. The former MLA, his brother, and his brother’s wife are the owners of the farm house.