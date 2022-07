Mumbai: A fire broke out in the Haiko Supermarket located on the main street of Hiranandani locality in Powai in Mumbai. The fire broke out at 6.15 am today.

There is  no immediate report of any casualty or injury. At least 9 fire engines along with water jetties and other equipment are at the spot to extinguish the fire.

Also Read: BCCI announces Indian team for ODI series against West Indies 

More details awaited.