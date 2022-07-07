Guitar legend passes out on stage mid-concert in US!

Carlos Santana, a veteran guitarist, collapsed on stage during a concert in the United States on Tuesday night. The singer collapsed due to heat exhaustion and dehydration. The Grammy winner was playing at an outdoor event in Clarkston, Michigan when the incident occurred. According to a statement on his website, he was brought to the emergency room at McLaren Clarkston Medical Centre for observation and was doing fine.

‘Thank you for your lovely prayers, everyone. Cindy and I are OK just taking it easy ‘, Santana posted on his Facebook page about his wife, percussionist Cindy Blackman. ‘ I forgot to eat and drink water, so I dehydrated and passed out, blessings and miracles to you all,’ he wrote. Footage from the performance showed medical staff and other crew gathering around Santana on stage.

According to the statement, Santana’s manager, Michael Vrionis, said the guitarist’s gig in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on Wednesday will be rescheduled. Mexican-born Santana, who came to stardom in the late 1960s with his band Santana, is presently on his ‘Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour.’ He is known for classics such as ‘Black Magic Woman’ and ‘Oye Como Va.’