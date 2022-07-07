Health minister Veena George orders investigation, IMA opposes move!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/PALAKKAD: Health Minister Veena George ordered an investigation into Thangam Hospital in Palakkad on Wednesday following three fatalities there in two days due to suspected medical malpractice. An inquiry has been ordered under the Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act 2018, making it the state’s first hospital to undergo such an investigation.

The claims against the private hospital will be investigated by a committee led by the district collector, according to the Act. A district registration authority was established, with the collector serving as chairman and the district medical officer serving as vice-chairman. According to the minister’s directive, there were several complaints lodged against the hospital, and the health department conducted a preliminary inquiry. Based on this, a decision was made to open an investigation into the hospital.

The hospital is in hot water after a newborn and lady died shortly after birth earlier this week, and the deceased’s family filed a lawsuit alleging ‘medical negligence’ on the side of the hospital. Two physicians, Dr. Priyadrashini and Dr. Ajith, were charged in an FIR filed by the Town South police in Palakkad. Karthika (27), a physically disabled lady and the daughter of Haridas of Cherai, Palaparambil, Kongad, died on Tuesday after being administered an anesthetic for leg surgery at the same hospital.

IMA defends the hospital;

After the health minister initiated an investigation into the facility, the state chapter of the IMA came out against her. ‘It is intolerable that the minister has decided to conduct her own investigation. Unfortunately, the lady and her child perished. The DMO has also launched an investigation into the event, and the report is still waiting. Following this, the minister has requested another investigation, which is unacceptable ‘, according to an IMA statement.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, IMA Palakkad district president Dr. Arun NM and Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists district secretary Dr. Deepak Phalgunan stated that ‘the woman with handicap died of a heart attack while attempts were made to rouse her up after the procedure was canceled. The procedure was canceled because attempts to place a tube into her lungs were unsuccessful.’ According to the statement, the woman had rheumatism since she was a child, and the physicians attempted the procedure owing to her desperation to walk after months of preparation. It further said that they cannot be held responsible for her death or medical malpractice.