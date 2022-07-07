Here how to make Mango Rabri for dessert

With this mango rabri recipe, you can add a delicious twist to your classic rabri. It is quick and simple to make, and it tastes like summer.

Ingredients of Mango Rabri

• 1 Litre Full Cream

• 2 tbsp Sugar

• 1 cup Mango Puree

• 1/2 tsp Cardamom Powder

• 5-6 Saffron Strands

• 6-7 Pistachio (chopped)

• 4-5 Almonds (chopped)

Preparation

Till the milk reduces and thickens, boil it. It should decrease till it is half as much. It ought should take an hour or so.

Add sugar and whisk until it dissolves in the thick, coagulated milk. Add chopped dried fruits like almonds and pistachios.

Turn off the heat, stir in the saffron, and then add the cardamom powder. Add the mango puree to this mixture.

Place the mixture in a bowl and let it freeze. The mango rabri is prepared once it gets the proper texture!